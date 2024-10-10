ATC reserves decision on further remand of Imran’s sisters

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has reserved its decision on the request for extending the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the court was reviewing the case related to the vandalism at D-Chowk during a PTI protest. Both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were presented after the completion of their two-day physical remand.

Advocate Niazullah Niazi argued that the cases against PTI leaders and workers were politically motivated.

Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain remarked that political victimisation should be condemned by both sides, adding that he personally opposed such actions and emphasised the need to think about the country and move forward together.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed requested an additional 15-day remand, presenting testimony from co-accused Adnan, who claimed that Aleema and Uzma Khan had provided explosive materials.

He further alleged that the two women had planned to use explosives near the Parliament at D-Chowk as part of an anti-state conspiracy.

Lawyer Salman Safdar said that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not arrested from the scene; they were not involved in the incident.

Aleema Khan approached the rostrum and stated, “I have appeared in your court many times.”

The judge, in a light-hearted exchange, replied, “Yes, you were the one who brought the bicycle case you had locked us in a box,” which sparked laughter in the courtroom.

He further joked, “You even had a wall broken in the jail, and I gave you a bicycle. You seem more energetic than the PTI’s founder!”

Aleema Khan also mentioned that the police were asking for her phone’s password, but she refused to unlock it.

The judge suggested, “If unlocking the phone is all it takes, then do it and be done with it.”

The court has now reserved its decision on whether to grant the prosecution’s request for an extended remand of the two women.