Showers likely as temperatures rise in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light rain with thunderstorms in Karachi’s outskirts today. According to the Early Warning Centre, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, with Friday and Saturday potentially recording temperatures of 40 degrees.

The weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot, extremely hot, and dry over the next four to five days.

On Wednesday, the city experienced light rain in suburban areas, including Malir and the M9 motorway vicinity, providing some relief from the intense heat.

Following a day of extreme heat that saw temperatures reach 40 degrees Celsius, light rain fell in some suburban areas of Karachi late on Wednesday afternoon.

A meteorological official noted that local developments occurred in the northwest and northeast parts of the city due to the hot weather, resulting in isolated dust-raising winds and light rainfall in nearby regions.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 40°C, accompanied by 33 percent relative humidity. The minimum temperature was noted at 27.5°C with a relative humidity of 56 percent.