Dr Zakir Naik’s remarks about women and marriage spark backlash

Dr. Zakir Naik’s remarks about unmarried women has sparked backlash from several Pakistanis including prominent celebrities.

The Islamic preacher, during his visit to Pakistan, had claimed, “There is no way an unmarried woman can be respected. So, they have two options. First, get married to a man who already has a wife, or she will become a ‘bazaari aurat’-public property. I don’t have a better word. Any respectable woman would opt for the first option.”

In response, numerous celebrities have taken to social media and other platforms to express their disapproval, calling for a ‘more inclusive’ and ‘tolerant interpretation’ of Islam. They pointed out what they called a lack of nuance required for meaningful discussion.