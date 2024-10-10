PSX loses 216 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend, losing 216.06 points on Thursday, a negative change of 0.25 percent, closing at 85,453.22 points against 85,669.28 points on the last trading day.

A total of 503,750,595 shares were traded during the day as compared to 596,052,076 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 27.912 billion against Rs. 31.341 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 313 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 115 of them recorded gains and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 9 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were PTCL with 52,237,770 shares at Rs 14.52 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 46,573,519 shares at Rs 112.73 per share and PIA Holding Company with 25,513,036 shares at Rs 20.35 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 28.71 per share price, closing at Rs 17,700.50, whereas the runner-up was Buxly Paints Limited with Rs 16.70 rise in its per share price to Rs 183.72. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 134.72 per share closing at Rs 1,213.31 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 122.00 decline to close at Rs 7,028.00.