Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee ended marginally weaker against the US dollar, depreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the currency settled at 277.79, a loss of Re0.07 against the greenback. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar traded near a two-month peak against major peers on Thursday as markets grew more confident about a patient approach from the Federal Reserve to further monetary easing, even as a key inflation report loomed later in the day.