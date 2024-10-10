Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s attorney slams Piers Morgan over airing P Diddy comparisons in interview

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have gotten into formation to defend their character. In fact, the couple’s attorney issued a scathing response to an interview Piers Morgan held on his show with Jaguar Wright, during which she claimed Beyoncé and Jay-Z had more “victims” than Sean “Diddy” Combs-who was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“There’s rumors and then there’s nonsense and this is one step further,” Alex Spiro told TMZ in an interview Oct. 9. “This is a formal and pointed accusation of something.”

Which is why he gave Piers a legal ultimatum, asking that the interview be taken down. “Remove that false accusation, that’s demonstrably false,” Alex explained of the offer, “or a court’s gonna order you to. And I think he made the wise choice and acted accordingly.”

And indeed, after removing the interview, Piers issued an apology during his Oct. 8 broadcast of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé,” he said. “As I noted in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have: their lawyer has contacted us to say those claims are totally false and have no basis in fact.”

And after noting the show’s team has edited the interview accordingly, he continued, “Editing shows is not something we take lightly, but there are legal limits on us, too. We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

E! News has reached out to reps for Jaguar but has not yet heard back. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s attorney also spoke to, during his conversation with TMZ, why their legal team escalated their response to Piers the way they did.

“What changed in my mind,” Alex explained, “is that somebody, on a so-called journalistic platform, exploited that kind of random rumor mill and lifted it up. And by doing that, they not only caused harm, but they are also drowning out the voices of real victims.” He continued, “That was too much for me.”

Alex also implied that, while his clients have not spoken out amid Diddy’s case-to which the rapper has plead not guilty-their response to Piers’ claims was its own kind of response.

“As to the Carters, I can tell you when they put their foot down on something, as they did here, they are sending a message,” he noted. “And if they can’t stand up and say right from wrong, then who can?” He continued of Diddy, who remains in jail ahead of a trial, “I have always believed the truth will come out in court rooms and I believe the truth will come out here.