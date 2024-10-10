Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Could Travis Kelce already have knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring for Taylor Swift? Not so fast. Despite recent comments from ESPN’s Troy Aikman, E! News has learned the couple is not engaged.

Days after the football analyst jokingly referred to Taylor as “The Mrs,” during her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New Orleans Saints Oct. 7, Troy revealed that a little birdie had since told him that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level.

“Someone actually reached out to me today,” Troy said on the Pardon My Take podcast’s Oct. 9 episode, “and said they might actually be engaged, so I might have broken the story.”

And while he didn’t elaborate on who told him about the possible engagement between Taylor, 34, and Travis, 35, he was surprised by all the commotion his nickname for Taylor caused after the fact. “This morning, I woke up and saw a headline like, ‘Aikman knew he was in trouble’ or something,” he said. “And I was thinking, ‘Gosh, if this is newsworthy,’ like really?”

Pardon My Take hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter (real name Eric Sollenberger) were equally surprised by the reaction, and hoped that Troy hadn’t accidentally cursed the Chiefs, who are currently 5-0 a third of the way through the NFL season. Luckily Troy took it all in stride, joking, “I don’t know if I cursed them or not.” But even after making the comment during the Oct. 7 game, he was quick to tell his cohost Joe Buck, “I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that.”

Joe himself also knew he needed to be careful, especially because his daughters had warned him earlier in the day, “‘Dad, I know you think you’re funny. Don’t make any jokes.'”

As for Taylor and Travis, while they have been very public with their relationship, neither of them has indicated an engagement is on the horizon. But Travis’ brother Jason Kelce has already noticed one very positive change in his younger sibling since he started dating Taylor last year.

“My girl Tay is getting you opened up,” the 36-year-old said on the Oct. 9 episode of their New Heights podcast. “She’s introducing new foods to you. It’s one of the greatest things I’ve been happy about.