Indian student goes viral for naming Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as parents in exam form

An Indian student became centre of attention on social media for mentioning Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone’s as parents in his examination form, as per Indian media reports.

The amusing incident left netizens in splits and a photo of an exam form submitted to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, formerly Bihar University, went viral on social media platforms.

The student was identified as Kundan, a student of Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, who has reportedly completed his Bachelor of Arts (Honors) from 2017 to 2020. The photo appeared on an Instagram account “indianrareimages” which is now being widely shared by other netizens with humorous reactions and comments. It was unclear whether it was a deliberate or accidental misrepresentation of the parentage details by the student.

However, it provoked both laughter and wonder among people online as some of them questioned the authenticity of the image.

This is not the first time a photo with such details surfaced on social media from India.

A picture of an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination went viral in February this year.

Bollywood actor Leone’s name alongside her photograph had appeared as a candidate on the admit card, resulting in memes on social media.

The incident prompted an inquiry by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board which later confirmed that the admit card was fake as someone uploaded incorrect credentials on its website.