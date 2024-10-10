Pak-Saudi economic ties ‘have no limits’, says Investment Minister Al-Falih

Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said on Thursday that the ties between his country and Pakistan “have no limits” and the same applies to their economic cooperation.

“We must strengthen Pakistan’s economy. Pakistan has quickly stabilised its economy,” the minister stated during his address at the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum in Islamabad, where he is on a three-day visit.

The minister’s comments were echoed by the World Bank, which has said that Pakistan saw a quick recovery while noting that its economy would grow by 2.8% in the current fiscal year.

A high-level 135-member Saudi delegation, led by the investment minister, landed in Islamabad a day earlier and is expected to sign agreements worth $2 billion with Pakistan.

