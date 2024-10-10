Pakistan, UAE discuss B2B joint ventures

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi met with Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers) and Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI).

In the meeting, they discussed the enhancement of collaboration between UAE Chambers with Pakistani Chambers of Commerce and Industries and the establishment of B2B joint ventures to promote bilateral trade, according to a press release received on Wednesday. Ambassador Tirmizi congratulated Al Zaabi, who is also Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) on his appointment.

He also appreciated the visionary initiatives of the UAE leadership and the contributions of ADCCI in the economic development of the UAE through facilitation and support of business entities.

Ambassador Tirmizi briefed the chairman regarding Pakistan’s investment regime and initiatives of the government for the facilitation of foreign investors.

He briefed about potential investment sectors of Pakistan including IT, food and agriculture, textile, leather, tourism, and infrastructure, etc. Ambassador Tirmizi reiterated the invitation to the business delegation from UAE Chambers to visit Pakistan.

Both sides agreed on the enhancement of economic and commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries through trade facilitation, B2B engagements, and mutual exchange of delegations and participation in trade fairs and exhibitions including GITEX and TEXPO.