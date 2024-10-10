Vedang Raina makes surprising revelation about Suhana

Rising Bollywood actor Vedang Raina made surprising revelations about his ‘Archies’ co-star Suhana Khan, daughter of megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, young actor Vedang Raina revealed that his debut film ‘The Archies’ co-star, Suhana Khan, used to make the entire cast wait for at least 40 minutes, while she got ready for the shot, whereas, her hair and makeup team would also interrupt the shoot to fix her look.

When asked about one thing he tolerates about Suhana, he replied, “She used to take the most time to get ready on set.”

“The guys would get done in 15 minutes and then they would wait for 40 minutes just for Suhana,” Vedang disclosed. “And many times, while doing takes, we were interrupted by her hair and makeup team as they would stop us in between shots and be like: ‘Her hair is out of place'”

“It was not Suhana’s fault, it was the requirement of the film,” he added.

Notably, the teenage musical comedy of filmmaker duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, starred Suhana and Vedang, along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal.

Meanwhile, on the individual work front, Vedang is awaiting the release of his second project, Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, co-starring Alia Bhatt, which is scheduled for theatrical release on October 11, coinciding with the Hindu festival Dussehra.

On the other hand, Suhana is gearing up for her theatrical debut ‘King’, with her father SRK. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh.