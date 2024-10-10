Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to summit world’s all 8,000m peaks

Shehroze Kashif on Wednesday made history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

His final climb saw him successfully ascend Shishapangma, standing at 8,027 metres, in the early hours of the morning at 3:30 am PST, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.

The 22-year-old’s incredible journey, driven by unwavering dedication and perseverance, culminated with this remarkable achievement. By scaling all of the 8,000-metre peaks worldwide, he has etched his name in the record books, raising the Pakistani flag on every one of these formidable mountains.

Prior to Shehroze, Sirbaz Khan achieved the milestone when on October 4, he summited the same mountain, becoming the first Pakistani to conquer all 14 of the world’s peaks above 8000 metres.

Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri extended congratulations to Shehroze, his team and the nation for the historic accomplishment. “On behalf of the President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the Executive Board, and all its members, I extend congratulations to Shehroze for this proud moment,” he said in a statement.

“Shehroze’s accomplishment not only symbolizes personal triumph but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of Pakistani mountaineers,” he added. The BARD Foundation, which has been sponsoring Shehroze in his expeditions took to social media platforms to felicitate him.

“We are immensely proud to have been a part of Shehroze’s journey. His dedication and achievements are an inspiration for all,” the foundation stated.

“From his first summit of Broad Peak at the age of 17 to his most recent triumph at Shishapangma, Shehroze’s journey has been a continuous display of perseverance and national pride. By raising the Pakistani flag on every peak, Shehroze has not only carved out a place for himself in mountaineering history but also elevated the country’s standing on the global stage,” it added.