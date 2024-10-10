US, UAE condemn suicide attack targeting Chinese engineers

The United States has condemned the recent suicide attack targeting Chinese engineers near Karachi airport, expressing deep concern over the loss of life and injuries to civilians.

In his press briefing, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victims and their families.

Miller emphasized the need for a robust response to terrorism, stating, “We are saddened by the loss of life and civilian injuries in the attack.” He reiterated America’s stance against such acts of violence, offering support to peaceful protests worldwide, including those in Pakistan.

Moreover, Miller encouraged protesters in Pakistan to remain peaceful and avoid any form of violence. “The US supports peaceful protests around the world, including in Pakistan,” he emphasised. He highlighted that the people of Pakistan are advocating for respect for human rights from their government, urging a peaceful dialogue on the issue.

China acknowledged that two of its engineers working on the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited were killed and one injured in a suspected suicide attack near the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The Chinese Embassy and consulates general in Pakistan condemned the “terrorist attack”, expressed deep condolences to the victims of both countries, and said they were making every effort to handle the aftermath?together with Pakistan. China also requested Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack near Karachi Airport, which claimed the lives of two Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen, leaving several others injured.

In a statement issued by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the country expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous act, reiterating its firm stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten peace, security, and stability, and violate international law.

The ministry extended heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of Pakistan and China, as well as to the families of the victims. It also expressed wishes for a swift recovery to those injured in the tragic incident.