Slain Chinese not linked to IPP talks, clarifies ministry

The Finance Ministry issued a clarification on Wednesday, saying the two Chinese engineers killed in Karachi’s terrorist attack on Sunday night were not involved in independent power producer (IPP) talks with the government.

The statement comes a day after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, in a televised address, said, “These were our brothers, these were those IPP engineers with whom Minister Leghari – Awais Leghari sahab- and I were negotiating with in terms of requesting them to reprofile debt for a bit and extend maturities so we can bring a reduction in tariff.”

The clarification by the Finance Ministry said: “The government has been negotiating with IPPs, including the power plant for which both the Chinese engineers worked. However, the deceased engineers were not involved in the IPP talks.”