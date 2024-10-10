Imran’s indictment in GHQ attack case fixed for 19th

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Rawalpindi on Wednesday fixed indictment date of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan and others in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

Justice Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC conducted hearing in May 9 related cases. Both former and inactive names from the PTI including Shireen Mazari, Saddaqat Abbasi, Amjad Khan Niazi and Usman Dar appeared before the court.

The court issued arrest warrants for 31 accused in the GHQ attack case whereas copies of challan were given to the accused including the PTI founder and vice president Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Khan and Qureshi were handed over copies through their lawyers.

On the other hand, the PTI leaders and workers accused in cases pertaining to protests on Sept 28 and Oct 4 requested exemption from hearing.

Later, the ATC judge announced that next hearing would be held in the Adiala Jail on Oct 19 where the PTI founder and others would be arraigned.

Separately, the Islamabad police on Wednesday decided to probe Imran Khan in arson cases following action against the PTI leadership and workers after their protest at D-Chowk.

A team of Islamabad police will visit the Adiala jail to question the PTI founder.

Besides, police also included as part of record the official cars confiscated from the PTI caravan led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while manhunt for arrest of PTI Islamabad leader Amir Mughal is also underway.