KP strips top provincial cop of powers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved significant amendments to the Police Act, which will strip the inspector general of police (IGP) of key powers.

The powers include the authority to make senior police appointments and transfers. This move comes as the provincial cabinet, in its meeting today, passed the amendments that were set to be presented before the KP Assembly.

The amendments revoked the powers granted to the IGP during Pervaiz Khattak’s government in 2017. With the new legislation, the authority to appoint and transfer senior police officials, such as district police officers, regional police officers, additional IGs, and DIGs, will now be vested in the chief minister, rather than the IGP. The chief minister will also have discretion over disciplinary actions against senior police officers.

This shift in authority is expected to impact the internal functioning of the police force, centralizing power in the Chief Minister’s office. Cabinet sources revealed that the Punjab Police will also follow similar changes, with the chief minister overseeing appointments and transfers in that province.

In addition to the amendments to the Police Act, the KP cabinet’s 16-point agenda included the formation of the Provincial Zakat Council, amendments to the Arms License Act, and changes to the Appointment of Law Officers Act. The cabinet also approved amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat Act, food supply regulations in prisons, and five energy projects.