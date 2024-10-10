Punjab Health Department confirms 143 new dengue cases

The Punjab Health Department confirmed 143 new dengue cases on Wednesday, with Rawalpindi experiencing the highest surge, reporting 131 cases. Lahore reported two cases, while Attock registered four and Gujranwala three cases. Single cases were identified in Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Sahiwal. In the past week, 902 new dengue cases were reported, raising the total number in Punjab for 2024 to 2,867. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that the necessary precautions and measures are in place to manage the outbreak. Government hospitals across the province are fully stocked with the required medicines and treatments for dengue cases. The Health Department has issued an advisory urging citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings to reduce mosquito breeding and minimize the spread of the virus. Public cooperation is vital as health teams intensify efforts to control the situation across the province.