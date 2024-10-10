CCPO orders for compliance of SOPs for foreigners

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the importance of implementing effective security measures for the residences and offices of foreigners residing in the provincial capital, ensuring full compliance with established SOPs for their protection.

He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office here on Wednesday.

The CCPO expressed satisfaction with the Civil Lines Division’s performance and directed further efforts for improvement. He awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to SP (Investigation) City Munazza Karamat for successfully reducing the backlog of under investigation cases.

He also directed that women’s police stations be made more active, ensuring that female complainants receive excellent services.

In efforts to combat motorcycle theft, the CCPO instructed for an acceleration in operations, emphasizing the need for effective measures supported by the Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS).