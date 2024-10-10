Second by-poll on vacant seats of LG on Oct 20

The second by-election in vacant seats of neighborhood and village councils of various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on October 20.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner, these by-elections would be held in 55 village and neighborhood councils of 18 districts on vacant seats reserved for general, women, laborers and farmers, and youth.

The elections would be held on the vacant seats of 39 general, six women, four laborers and farmers, and seven youth seats in Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kolai Plas Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Dir Lower and Bajaur.