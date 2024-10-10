British HC allocates over £10 million for flood response in Pakistan

The British High Commission is amongst the earliest development partners to support the regions in Pakistan worst hit by floods.

Monsoon rains have caused extensive damage to the lives, livelihoods and vital infrastructure throughout Pakistan. There have been over 350 deaths, over 650 injuries and damage to over 78,000 homes in Pakistan. UK support is meeting the urgent humanitarian and early recovery needs of the most vulnerable affected families in the 13 worst hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh.

Working with Concern Worldwide led consortium and the World Food Programme (WFP), the UK are supporting over 130,000 affected families (approximately 900,000 individuals) through emergency relief and restoration of infrastructure and livelihoods. The UK foreign secretary, David Lammy’s, first speech in his role set out climate, nature and clean energy as top priorities for the UK.

Immediate support includes provision of temporary shelters, essential relief items as well as cash assistance for the affected families. Work has already begun to restore damaged drinking water and sanitation infrastructure, irrigation channels, remove debris, and restore damaged infrastructure. The agricultural industry was particularly affected by the floods, and the UK is helping to restore people’s livelihoods through supporting climate smart agriculture, livestock provision, and vocational skills training.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “Monsoon may be ending, but recovery has only just begun. Once again flooding has resulted in a loss of lives, livelihoods and destruction of infrastructure. We’re providing immediate relief and early recovery assistance to families whose lives have been overturned by these floods. But we’re also at the forefront of helping Pakistan improve its resilience against climate change, helping to prevent future disasters”.

Climate change is a priority for the UK Government. During the devastating floods of 2022, the UK helped over 2.3 million people, dedicating a total of £39 million in UK aid. The British public mobilised and raised £41.5m as part of the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal. Support included emergency cash assistance, shelter kits, nutritional support, learning kits and infrastructure repair.

The UK’s focus is on improving Pakistan’s longer term climate resilience, rather than purely responding to disasters. The UK has already helped 1.5 million people improve their resilience to extreme climate events, and aims to support a further 3 million people in the next 4-5 years.