Election of PM Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq challenged

The election of Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has been challenged. Meanwhile the Azad Kashmir High Court has issued notices to all concerned parties including Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Secretary Election Commission and Secretary Services and Returning Officer and summoned reply on 22nd October 2024.

Further hearing on the application in the Azad Kashmir High Court will be conducted on October 22.

The court has issued an order that the next hearing will be held on October 22. On Wednesday, on behalf of the former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, senior lawyer Javed Naz Advocate and Raja Ayaz Farid Advocate said that the election of the Prime Minister AJK in the constitutional petition has been challenged.

Because Chaudhry Anwarul Haq presided over the session as Speaker and instead of adjourning the session, he was elected as Prime Minister in the same session, which is unconstitutional.

On the other hand, Raja Farooq Haider Khan has made it clear in his video message that when Chaudhry Anwarul Haq was elected as the Prime Minister, it was after midnight and due to the fatigue of Ramadan and the whole day, we could not study the constitutional points. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan challenged it but later withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court.

In Azad Kashmir, the Supreme Court cannot directly hear cases like Pakistan, but it is an appellate court, so we have approached the High Court. Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that some people are objecting to us that if he is an unconstitutional prime minister, how we had voted for Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

In response to this objection, Raja Farooq Haider Khan explained that due to haste and tiredness, we could not see this matter.