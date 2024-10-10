EPI empowers vaccinators with PSO cards

In a historic move aimed at strengthening the immunization services, Sindh’s Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) has introduced PSO fuel cards for vacciners, making Sindh the first province in Pakistan to empower its frontline workers with this innovative support mechanism.

The initiative was inaugurated on Wednesday at the EPI Directorate, with Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho emphasized the government’s commitment to empowering frontline workers to ensure that they could independently and efficiently carry out immunization activities across the province.

“We want our frontline workers to be independent and empowered, enabling them to easily move into the field and conduct immunization activities, she stated.

“The PSO card is one such initiative that is crucial to making our immunization services more effective.”

Dr. Pechuho said, “All vaccinators will receive these cards, which will provide them with monthly fuel to support their outreach services.”

Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch reiterated the Sindh Government’s commitment to prioritizing immunization. He said, “Immunization has always been a top priority for the Sindh Government, and we are continuously working on introducing new initiatives like the PSO card to improve the program’s functionality and efficiency. This step is just the beginning, with more to follow.”

Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Project Director EPI Sindh, highlighted the significance of this first-of-its kind initiative in Pakistan, saying, “The provision of motorbikes and scooters to vaccinators was a major step, and now, by providing them with PSO cards, we are further empowering them to carry out their critical field services.”

“This has been a long-standing vision of our Minister of Health, and today we are seeing it come to life,” he said and added, “With this card, all field vaccinators will receive monthly fuel directly, without any hassle. The fuel allowance will be performance-based, ensuring that only those vaccinators actively engaged in outreach activities receive regular support.”

Minister Pechuho also took the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of health journalists, thanking them for their role in raising awareness among communities about the importance of vaccination.