CM Punjab approves historic program of collective weddings

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over 17th meeting of the provincial cabinet in which the largest historical program of collective weddings in Punjab was approved.

The project of group marriage of 3,000 girls from poor families was approved across Punjab. Rs. 100,000 as wed money will be given to the bride through ATM card. As many as 13 items including furniture, clothes, dinner sets will be gifted.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to increase the scope of collective marriages.

The Cabinet approved allotment of one lakh acres of land to landless farmers on lease for three and five years for the purpose of temporary cultivation across Punjab. In the meeting, e-bus service scheme was approved in Punjab, under which 27 buses will arrive in the first phase. 1.2 MW solar panels will be installed in the parking lot of e-buses for charging purpose. As many as 680 e-buses will be functional across Punjab by the end of the current year.

The Chief Minister sought the ‘Electric Taxi Service Plan’ in Lahore. Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered strict monitoring of flour and chicken prices across the province.

It was informed in the briefing that 170,000 farmers in Punjab received Kisan cards. Kisan cards were issued to 267,000 farmers. Around 1.1 million farmers applied for obtaining Kisan card. As many as 1-2 million applications were received for Green Tractor Scheme. Scrutiny of 700,000 applicants for green tractors has been completed. Approval was granted to transfer funds to the Housing Department to construct 839 houses of New Pakistan Housing Scheme in Raiwind, Chiniot and Sargodha.

Age relaxation of five years has been approved for promotion to the posts of Inspector, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector. The annual repair of helicopter of Government of Punjab was approved. The Cabinet approved the transfer of land at Sheikhupura for oil storage and other purposes to Pakistan State Oil.

Agreement between Board of Revenue and Punjab Bank was approved for collection of tax on transfer of immovable property through e-stamping system. The nomination of the Minister of Agriculture and Technical Member for representation in the Federal Seed Board was approved. Re-appointment of Board of Directors of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and appointment of new directors on vacant posts was approved. The release of funds of 1.7 billion rupees was approved for purchasing equipment and furniture for the revamping of tertiary care hospitals.

Development projects in five major hospitals were approved for inclusion in the Annual Development Programme. Reconstitution of Board of Commissioner of Health Care Commission and transfer of share from Irrigation Department to Punjab Power Development Company Limited was approved. Legal Framework Draft of Waqf Administration, Trust and Cooperative Societies Act 2023 was approved.

The Punjab Forensic Act 2007 was repealed and the Punjab Forensic Science Act 2024 was approved. The Cabinet approved the extension of the staff contract of the Management Information System of the Home Department. Nomination of Presiding Officer for Child Protection Court Lahore was approved. Implementation of sale deed for A category property buyer was approved. Punjab Local Government Rules 2024 were approved in the meeting and it was decided to establish a Joint Local Government Authority in each district.

It was decided to set up a high-level Ministerial Committee to amend the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 1929. A grant of 10 million rupees was approved for Ajoka International Theater Festival in Al Hamra, Lahore. The proceedings of the selection board meeting of Livestock and Dairy Development were approved. Nomination of Board of Directors of Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board was approved. Renewal of helpline agreement between Livestock and Dairy Development and PITB was approved. Extension of Family Welfare Centers and Introduction of Community Base Family Worker 2021-2024 has been approved for six months extension of employees contract.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of six non-official members of the Punjab Skills Development Authority and the amendment of the Articles of Association of PIEDMC and FIEDMC. Supplementary grant was sanctioned for establishment of Wildlife Protection Force. The Wildlife Protection Force will perform duties in 96 Protected Wildlife Areas covering 3408 million hectares of land. Approval was accorded for the completion of Center of Excellence Schools and recruitment of staff at Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh and Chakwal. Cabinet approved to increase subsidy rates of Punjab School Reorganization Program to 1200. As many as 13000 primary schools will be upgraded to elementary level under which 1 lakh 4 thousand educated men and women will get employment. Temporary nomination of Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC was approved. Nomination for appointment of members of Punjab Service Tribunal Lahore was approved.

Approval of renewal of contracts of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company and funds for ‘Clinic on Wheels’ project were granted. Agreement between Punjab Revenue Authority and Pakistan Single Window was approved. Funds under supplementary grant to District Health Authority Rawalpindi for recruitment of dengue staff and purchase of dengue kits were approved. Payment of medical charges of eight lakh rupees for the treatment of Senior Scale Stenographer Qamar Mubeen and Ex-Gratia Grant for Senior Research Officer Muhammad Umar Daraz of Food Department was approved. Relaxation in Medical Charges Reimbursement was approved under West Pakistan Civil Servants Medical Attendants Rules.

Provincial Ministers, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, IGP, Secretaries and other relevant officers were also present. Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Health Advisor Dr. Azhar Kayani and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care participated in the meeting via video link.