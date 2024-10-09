Indian held Kashmir elects first regional government in a decade

Indian-administered Kashmir elected Tuesday its first government since the restive Himalayan territory was brought under New Delhi’s direct control, as voters backed opposition parties to lead its regional assembly.

Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cancelled Kashmir’s partial autonomy to control its affairs in 2019, a sudden decision accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long communications blackout.

Since then, the Muslim-majority territory of some 12 million people — divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in full — has not had an elected local government.

Instead, it has been ruled by a governor appointed by New Delhi.

While voters took part in national elections in June when Modi won a third term in power, these were the first local elections since 2014.

As results were announced, with an alliance of the opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress parties tipped to form a government, supporters celebrated.

By mid-afternoon, Election Commission figures showed NC and Congress had won 47 of 90 seats in the assembly, an unassailable lead over Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with 27.

Some called the vote a de facto referendum on the federal government’s decision to repeal the territory’s special status.

“The people have given their judgement against what New Delhi did,” social activist Iqbal Ahmad Bhat said.

Half a million Indian troops are deployed in the far northern region, battling a 35-year insurgency in which tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels have been killed, including dozens this year.

“We are happy with the election results, and hope that the political rights will be restored,” said Jahangir Ahmad, among the cheering crowds outside the home of the territory’s expected new chief minister, NC leader Omar Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah, his father and NC president, told reporters that the results were a “verdict” against Modi’s government. Critics however say the assembly will only have nominal powers over education and culture.

New Delhi will also have the power to override legislation, and will continue to appoint the governor.

Modi’s BJP says the changes to the territory’s governance have delivered a new era of peace to Kashmir and rapid economic growth — claims other parties reject. The BJP won seats in the southern Hindu-majority Jammu region, and fought only from about a third of the seats in the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, results from elections in Haryana — a state just north of New Delhi — were also released on Tuesday.

In those polls, Modi’s BJP was leading the opposition Congress.

Among the newly-elected state legislators was the recently retired star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, standing for Congress. The 30-year-old World bronze medallist switched to politics after being disqualified from the women’s 50kg competition at the Paris Olympics for being overweight ahead of the final.

Last year she took part in protests against the then-national wrestling federation chief who faced accusations of sexual harassment.