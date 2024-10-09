Four more polio cases reported, tally reaches 32

Four more polio cases have emerged in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases to 32 this year. According to sources, three cases were reported from Sindh and one from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The latest cases include a six-year-old child from UC Ibrahim Hyderi in Malir, Karachi. Another case was reported from UC Thul Toshe in Jacobabad, while a 22-month-old child was diagnosed with polio in UC Murga, Dera Ismail Khan. The genetic diagnosis of the reported polio cases is underway. This year, 16 polio cases have been reported from Balochistan, 10 from Sindh, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one from Punjab, and one from Islamabad. The continued rise in polio cases has raised concerns about the effectiveness of vaccination efforts in the country. Health authorities have reiterated the importance of immunization and urged parents to ensure their children receive all recommended vaccinations. Pakistan remains one of the two countries, along with Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.