Prisoner Plight

Adiala jail inmates might be cursing the day they committed the crime that led them to land in jail. Now, they might be cursing their fate for sharing the jail barracks with former prime minister Imran Khan. The wailing comes against the backdrop of a recent decision by the Punjab government to impose a ban on visitors at Adiala Jail.

It is obvious the decision is meant to bar meetings with political prisoners like Imran Khan. This single decision is enough to highlight the deteriorating conditions faced by prisoners in Pakistani jails. All prisoners are banned from meeting their family members, lawyers and political figures. The ban is set to last until October 18. This decision, which the government took under the cover of security concerns ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

This means that for nearly two weeks, Imran Khan will not be able to have access to his legal team and family despite the fact he faces a flurry of cases and attends jail court on almost daily basis. This isolation, coupled with reports that Khan has not been provided basic facilities like air conditioning. This adds to the growing outcry over his treatment. Ironically, during his tenure as prime minister, Mr Khan himself had roared at a public rally in the US to remove air conditioning for former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, both political adversaries at the time. However, it is now Mr Khan who finds himself in a similar situation, facing the harsh realities of imprisonment without even the basic amenities he once opposed for others.

Political prisoners in Pakistan have long endured difficult conditions, but the current situation is particularly alarming. The denial of meeting with lawyers and family is a serious violation of basic human rights, and such prolonged isolation only exacerbates the mental and emotional toll on the detainees. Lawyers for Imran Khan have expressed concern over being barred from meeting their client, which has stalled crucial legal proceedings. The inability to consult with his defense team not only hampers Khan’s right to a fair trial but also raises concerns about transparency and justice in his case.

While security for the SCO summit is undoubtedly important, denying basic rights to prisoners, especially political detainees, under the guise of security concerns, seems excessive and inhumane. The government must uphold the basic human rights of all prisoners, including political figures. Also, transparent legal processes and humane conditions are essential for justice and peace. *