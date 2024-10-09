Top political leadership, under an all-party conference, gathered at the President’s House to discuss the Palestine issue. The APC did it main objective well: it united various political factions in Pakistan against Israeli aggression in Palestine and Gaza. While the gathering brought together top-tier leaders from multiple parties, the event ultimately failed to produce any meaningful solutions or actions to assist the oppressed Palestinian people.

All leaders came up with strong rhetoric. President Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other dignitaries condemned the violence in Gaza and called for a Palestinian state. But the gathering should have gone beyond words. The conference lacked a clear diplomatic pathway or strategic initiative to support the cause. Statements like those made by JUI Emir Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who dismissed the two-state solution as unacceptable, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s commitment to fighting politically for Palestine are all commendable but do not translate into actionable plans.

Notably absent was a robust strategy to engage in boycotts, divestments, and sanctions (BDS) against Israel, a tactic that has gained traction among those advocating for Palestinian rights. Instead of addressing concrete measures, the conference appeared to devolve into a platform for political posturing, with leaders expressing solidarity without specifying how they would convert those sentiments into real-world action. The atmosphere was further undercut by scenes of participants casually enjoying tea and snacks while discussions of grave injustices were underway, sending a troubling message about the seriousness of their commitment to the cause.

As the political leaders gathered, they had an opportunity to unite their voices and call for specific actions that could help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. Unfortunately, the lack of a coordinated response only served to highlight the failure of political will. Without a genuine commitment to action, words of support become empty rhetoric, failing to provide hope to those in desperate need.

The conference concluded with a joint declaration calling for the resolution of the Palestinian issue based on United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions, but without concrete steps or the establishment of a working group to advance these goals, the gathering has been seen as largely symbolic. The political elite must move beyond discussions and unite in taking practical steps to support the Palestinian cause, proving that their commitment goes beyond mere words. *