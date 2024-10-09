Pakistan’s Push for Proactive Disaster Risk Reduction

Disaster risk often comes to our attention only after the devastation has already occurred, but what if we began addressing disaster risk before the disaster struck? The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR), observed every year on October 13, offers a critical reminder to shift from disaster response to disaster prevention. As we reflect on this day, especially in a country so often at the mercy of natural calamities, we must concur that disaster risk reduction requires a multi-faceted approach, one that goes beyond the immediate aftermath of disasters to a more pre-emptive, resilient future.

In Pakistan, where floods, GLOFs, earthquakes, and other disasters are part of our reality, one realizes the profound need to rethink how we handle disasters. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, adopted in 2015, encourages nations to shift their focus from managing disasters to preventing them. But here’s the thing – policies like these often remain distant, almost academic. They’re crafted in global conferences and discussed by experts, yet they need to resonate with everyday people to truly work. As a policy analyst, I find myself grappling with this gap. How do we translate the Sendai Framework into something tangible, something that speaks to the farmer in Punjab or the child in a Karachi school?

One of the most powerful tools in bridging this gap is education. The theme of IDDRR 2024 – “Empowering the Next Generation for a Resilient Future” – is deeply rooted in this idea. Empowering children and youth through education is one of the most effective ways to build disaster resilience, as they are the future leaders who will inherit both the challenges and the solutions. Pakistan, a country prone to natural hazards, has a lot of potential to emerge as a disaster-resilient model by focusing on disaster preparedness at the community and school levels.

The Comprehensive School Safety Framework, endorsed by the Global Alliance for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience in the Education Sector (GADRRRES), is an excellent example of how Pakistan can ensure safer schools while fostering a culture of preparedness. Schools should not merely be disaster-resilient buildings but also centers for teaching children how to respond to early warnings and take action to protect themselves and their communities. Imagine if disaster preparedness was a subject taught in every school, woven into the curriculum alongside science and history. Children would grow up not just knowing the risk but understanding how to reduce it.

But let’s not stop at schools. The real challenge and opportunity is in the involvement of communities. Policies don’t exist in a vacuum. They need the lived experience of those on the ground. Disaster risk reduction in Pakistan requires policymakers to listen to and collaborate with local communities. People living in disaster-prone regions often have critical insights into their local environments. Their knowledge of weather patterns, terrain, and previous disasters can significantly enhance disaster preparedness and response. Unfortunately, their voices are often absent from high-level discussions. Traditional knowledge, when combined with modern technology and frameworks like Sendai, creates powerful disaster risk reduction strategies. This collaborative approach ensures that plans don’t just look good on paper but are effective in practice.

“Building Back Better” is another concept I find particularly compelling. After every disaster, there’s a rush to rebuild what was lost. But what if we built back smarter in ways that prepared us for future disasters? This doesn’t just mean stronger buildings, but stronger systems-healthcare, education, governance- all of which need to be resilient enough to withstand crises. In Pakistan, where the aftermath of a disaster can set back communities for years, building back better isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction serves as a reminder that disasters don’t have to be inevitable tragedies. Pakistan has an opportunity to lead the way in shifting from reactive to proactive measures. As a nation, we are resilient, but resilience isn’t just about bouncing back- it’s about preventing the fall in the first place.

This day is a call to think outside the box. Disaster risk reduction is not just about policies and frameworks; it’s about human lives and ensuring that the future generations inherit a safer world. By focusing on education, incorporating indigenous knowledge, and committing to building back better, Pakistan can become a model of disaster preparedness. This requires collective effort- from policymakers to local leaders to individuals. Only by working together can we truly reduce the risk of disaster and create a future where such risks are managed, mitigated, and, in some cases, even eliminated. It’s up to all of us to turn these frameworks into action and ensure that they make a real difference in the lives of the people they are meant to protect.

The writer is a policy analyst and researcher with a Master’s degree in Public Policy from King’s College London.