Pakistan highlights strategic vision at non-proliferation moot

The Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) hosted the Islamabad Non-Proliferation Conference 2024, a two-day international event that brought together a distinguished group of scholars and experts from around the world.

The conference aimed to foster constructive dialogue on global strategic issues while sharing Pakistan’s policy perspectives on non-proliferation, according to a press release issued by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, served as the Chief Guest. Keynote addresses were delivered by several prominent Pakistani policymakers and practitioners, including General Zubair Mehmood Hayat (Retired), Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Lt Gen Khalid Ahmed Kidwai, Advisor to the National Command Authority (NCA), and Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar, also an Advisor to the NCA.

The conference featured participation from notable international scholars representing esteemed institutions such as the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Center for Energy and Security Studies in Russia, the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Royal United Services Institute, Moscow State Institute of International Relations, Saint Petersburg State University, Shanghai University, Peking University, University at Albany, and the University of Birmingham. This high-level conference reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to global non-proliferation efforts and underscored the importance of strategic dialogue in maintaining both regional and international security.