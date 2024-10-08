Buddha statue smuggling bid foiled

The custom authorities on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle precious and old Budha statute to Japan at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

According to details, the attempt was made to smuggle real Budha statue in the cover of its copy through GPO.

Officials said that the parcel was book by a citizen identified as Hamayun Masood for Japan.

Over suspicion, the parcel was opened with contained a Budha statute of second century.

Custom officials said that the recovered statue values millions of dollars.