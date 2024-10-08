Internet slowdown to be resolved soon, assures PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said the matter of disruption and slowdown of internet will be resolved by the end of October.

The PTA officials said the installation of web management system (WMS) and up-gradation will be completed by October 20. The cyber-attacks could be stopped with the installation of WMS, they said.

The PTA said that the up-gradation will enhance the capacity by 8 to 9 terabyte. According to PTA officials, the work on installation of management system started in 2019. It is pertinent to mention that the frequent disruption and slowdown of internet affected netizens and those working remotely badly. The frequent outages of internet gave rise to speculations that the slowdown of internet is caused by installation of firewall as the government wants to control digital media.