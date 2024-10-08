Engro Fertilizers launches UgAi

Engro Fertilizers has launched “UgAi”, the first integrated agri e-commerce platform of Pakistan, to offer farmers relief by enabling direct purchase of fertilizers at official prices from the Company. In the first phase, the free UgAi app has been launched for farmers in Sindh, with plans for a nationwide rollout in the near future.

With the UgAi app, Engro Fertilizers will deliver fertilizers straight from its warehouses to farmers, tailored to their farms’ size and specific needs. As a result, farmers will benefit from uninterrupted availability of fertilizers, reliable product quality, and convenient delivery. In addition to its direct purchasing feature, UgAi also integrates advanced drone technology and satellite imagery to monitor crops with precision, reduce input costs and improve crop yield.

Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar, Minister Agriculture Department – Sindh, graced the UgAi launch event as the chief guest. The event was also attended by guest of honor Rafique Ahmed Buriro – Secretary to Government Sindh Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department, senior members of the farming community and Engro Fertilizers officials.

At the inauguration, Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar commended Engro Fertilizers for this new initiative that has set new standards for the country’s farming community. He highlighted that the UgAi app will support efforts to overcome the challenges of artificial shortages, price distortion in the value chain and counterfeit products that adversely impact the farmers.

Rafique Ahmed Buriro highlighted the critical need for digitization to ease the burden on farmers and enhance their efficiency. He emphasized that this innovation would introduce cutting-edge practices, elevating Pakistan’s agricultural sector to global standards.

Addressing the audience, Ali Rathore – CEO of Engro Fertilizers, reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to supporting Government initiatives that uplift farmers and enhance Pakistan’s food security. He stated that Engro Fertilizers has been at the forefront of launching innovative initiatives that benefit the farming community. UgAi is a key step in the same direction as it will potentially transform agriculture in Pakistan through improved crop management and modernized farming practices. He added that UgAi provides a comprehensive solution for farmers by integrating real-time data on crop health and soil conditions, empowering them to make informed decisions and maximize crop yields.