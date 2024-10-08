Farmers advised to plant wheat from Oct 15

The agriculture scientists advised wheat growers to prepare their lands to commence wheat cultivation from mid of October for obtaining a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Tuesday that in arid areas, farmers should start wheat cultivation from October 15 and complete it up to November 15 by using seed of approved varieties, including Fateh Jang-2026, Barani-2017, Markaz-19, MA-21, Nishat-21, Urooj-22 and Pakistan-2013.

However, growers should use seed of Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 in irrigated areas where the best time for wheat cultivation would commence from November 01.

He said that seed of approved hybrid varieties had maximum resistance against the attack of various diseases and pests. These varieties also had the capacity to give maximum production even during harsh weather conditions with minimum input cost, he added. He advised growers to use one-and-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce. He also advised to use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy seed could be selected for cultivation because quality seed plays pivotal role in enhancing crop production.