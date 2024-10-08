Kanye West and Bianca disappear from social media amid split rumours

Bianca Censori has seemingly deactivated her Instagram account, while her husband Kanye West wiped out his account, amid divorce speculations.

The American rapper is reportedly ready to split from his wife after spending two years together.

According to the Daily Mail, Bianca disappeared from social media during the growing rumours about her split from the songwriter.

On the other hand, Kanye has deleted all the images from his account, except for the one, which he posted back in February this year.

The Yeezy founder’s post featured a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp exchange between Kanye and his friend, Justin Laboy.

The screenshot read, “I’m closing my Instagram account, my name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be.”

Earlier this year, a source close to the couple revealed that the rap star banned Bianca from using social media to protect her from online trolls.

The tipster said, “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye.”

“He is pushing her nakedness all over his own so that he can control her narrative,” the tipster added.

Bianca’s latest decision to quit social media came after Page Six reported on October 8 that the couple has decided to part ways after spending two years together.

It is worth mentioning that Kanye and Bianca tied the knot in 2022 soon after Kanye’s split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.