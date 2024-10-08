Ali Zafar performs at NCA’s 150th anniversary celebrations

Singer Ali Zafar regaled fans and audience with his stellar performance at The National College of Arts (NCA).

The college celebrated its 150th anniversary with a grand event, commemorating its history of nurturing creativity and innovation.

The evening’s highlight was a dazzling performance by the acclaimed artist Ali Zafar, who received a special shield from NCA’s Vice Chancellor Dr Murtaza Jafri in acknowledgement of his significant contributions to the arts and entertainment industry.

As Ali Zafar took to the stage to receive the award, the host seized the moment and requested him to sing.

The singer graciously agreed and to the audience’s delight, a choir of NCA students joined him, creating an unforgettable musical moment that left the crowd in awe.

The harmony between Zafar and the talented students showcased the spirit of collaboration and creativity that NCA is celebrated for.

The event commemorated NCA’s legacy and highlighted the enduring influence of artists like Ali Zafar, whose contributions continue to inspire future generations.

This magical performance will be remembered as a defining moment of the historic celebration.