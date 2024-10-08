PHC moved for disqualification of KP CM

A petition has been filed in the Peshawar High Court seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The petition, submitted by Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel, named the federal and provincial governments, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor, and others as respondents.

The petition argued that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has violated his oath by using government resources for political rallies.

It emphasised that official resources could not be utilised for political purposes while in office.

Additionally, the petition raised concerns about Ali Amin Gandapur’s alleged assault on the federal government alongside protestors.

The petitioner has requested that Ali Amin Gandapur be disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution and has also sought a restraining order to prevent the Chief Minister from performing his duties.