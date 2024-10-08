Pakistan asks Kabul to fix own issues instead of lecturing others

Pakistan on Monday rejected a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry regarding the political situation in the country, asking the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to focus on fixing its own domestic problems instead of lecturing a democratic country.

Commenting on the unrest that unfolded after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters marched towards the federal capital, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said tension between the government and opposition party workers was brewing in Pakistan, which may have negative impact on the entire region.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, rejected the “frivolous” statement made by the spokesperson of the Afghanistan foreign ministry calling it an “unacceptable” and “deplorable” interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.

“Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the AIG should focus on fixing its own domestic problems; prioritise inclusivity; and be responsive to needs and aspirations of its own people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights,” the spokesperson said.

She said the AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which were seriously threatening peace and security in the neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expected all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations.

It should be noted that the law and order has been restored in the federal capital after days of unrest owing to the PTI’s protest with authorities resorting to firing tear gas and placing containers across the city to prevent the party workers’ march.

The Imran Khan-founded party initiated a series of protests for the “independence of the judiciary” and the release of its founder, who has been incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year.

Clashes also broke out between the law enforcers and party workers, with both sides claiming that the other had attacked them.