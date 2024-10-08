Dr Zakir Naik criticises Pakistan for backlash after walking off stage

Prominent Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik has come under scrutiny after he abruptly left the stage during a recent charity event for orphans in Karachi.

The incident occurred when Dr Naik was invited to present awards at Pakistan Sweet Home, a foundation dedicated to helping orphaned children. During the event, the chairman of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamarud Khan, called girls to the stage to receive shields from Dr Naik.

However, the scholar declined to interact with them, stating that they were non-mahram and he could not present the awards. The moment was captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media, igniting a firestorm of reactions. In response to the backlash, Dr Naik addressed the controversy during a public meeting at the Governor House in Sindh. He explained that he had been invited to meet orphaned children but was taken aback by the focus on a photo session instead. “I agreed to attend despite my busy schedule, but the orphans were left behind while the focus shifted to photographs,” he said.

Dr Naik further elaborated that although the girls were termed as “daughters” by the orphanage owner, he maintained that it was inappropriate for him to touch non-mahram individuals, regardless of their age. He expressed concern over the cultural perception in Pakistan, contrasting it with his experiences in India, where he claimed Hindu audiences respect boundaries regarding interactions with women.

“I was shocked to receive criticism for my actions. What has happened to this country?” Dr Naik remarked, urging the public to reconsider the values they uphold. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining religious boundaries, stating that while it is permissible to refer to girls as “daughters,” physical interaction is still prohibited under Islamic principles.

The incident has sparked a debate about cultural and religious norms surrounding gender interactions in Pakistan. Some praised Dr Naik for adhering to his principles, calling him a role model for religious integrity, while others criticise him for being excessively rigid and out of touch with contemporary society.