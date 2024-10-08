Accountability Court postpones 190 million pound case hearing until Oct 19

The Accountability Court in Islamabad on Monday postponed the hearing on a petition filed by the lawyer of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until October 19. The court was hearing a reference involving PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi related to a 190 million pound case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana presided over the proceedings at the Judicial Complex in Islamabad. PTI lawyer Murtaza Toori submitted a request for the hearing to be postponed, which the court accepted. The Accountability Court has rescheduled the case hearing for October 19.