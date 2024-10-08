76 Years of Struggle

It has now been one year since the tragic genocide against the Palestinian people escalated to new levels, a year marked by unimaginable suffering and injustice. The violence, which began as part of a larger and ongoing historical conflict, has brought global attention to the Palestinian cause once again, underscoring the desperate need for urgent action and intervention.

For many, the current phase of violence began on October 7, 2023. However, this perspective is both shortsighted and misleading. Those who believe the conflict’s roots lie in that singular moment are overlooking a far deeper history. The reality is that the Palestinian tragedy did not begin a year ago-it began 76 years ago, in 1948. It was in that year that the seeds of the current conflict were planted, as Jewish refugees, fleeing persecution and denied refuge elsewhere, found shelter in Palestine. Tragically, what began as a refuge for the persecuted soon became a theatre for one of the most enduring and violent conflicts in modern history.

While the Jewish community was initially welcomed into Palestine, the hospitality extended by the Palestinians was soon met with betrayal. Over time, the Palestinian people were displaced from their own land, their homes confiscated, their rights eroded, and their voices silenced. This tragic irony, where a people fleeing persecution inflicted a similar fate upon another people, set the stage for a long-lasting struggle that continues to this day.

The Palestinian people have waited far too long for justice.

For the past 365 days, Palestinians have been denied the most fundamental of human rights-the right to live freely and in peace. Thousands have been killed or injured, and countless others have been subjected to horrors that defy comprehension. Women have faced the brutalities of sexual violence, children have been left to starve, and entire families have been torn apart by war. The scale of this human suffering is overwhelming, yet the world has too often looked away, allowing this cycle of violence to continue unbroken.

It is a painful reminder that history has a way of repeating itself when the lessons of the past are ignored. Understanding the historical context of the Palestinian struggle is essential if we are ever to break free from this tragic cycle. To focus solely on recent events is to ignore the deeper causes of this conflict, which lie in decades of displacement, oppression, and injustice.

Today, as we reflect on a year of unimaginable horror, we must also remember the 76 years of suffering that preceded it. It is only by acknowledging this history that we can hope to bring about meaningful change. The international community must stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, advocating for their rights and ensuring that their voices are heard. The world can no longer afford to remain silent in the face of such atrocities.

The need for support and action has never been more urgent. Those who have suffered for so long deserve more than our sympathy – they deserve justice. Among those who have consistently stood in support of the Palestinian cause is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party. His unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of Palestinians reflects a broader call for justice that resonates with all those who seek an end to this ongoing struggle. His stance not only highlights Pakistan’s historical support for Palestine but also reinforces the global call for freedom and dignity for the Palestinian people.

In a world where injustice often thrives in the shadows, it is up to us to shine a light on the suffering of those who are oppressed. The Palestinian people have waited far too long for justice. It is time for the world to act, to stand with them, and to ensure that their fight for freedom does not go unheard. Only then can we hope to prevent history from repeating itself once again.

The writer is a freelance columnist.