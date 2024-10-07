Pakistan dominates 1st day of Multan test

Pakistan team dominated on the first day of the first test match against England at Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Centuries from Captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique power hosts to 328/4 against England on the first day.

On an exhilarating opening day of the Multan Test, Pakistan showcased a commanding performance against England, reaching 328/4 at stumps with superb centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique. Playing at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the start was less than ideal as opener Saim Ayub was dismissed early, managing just 4 runs before being caught, leaving Pakistan at 8/1.

Following Saim’s departure, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood took charge and steadied the innings with remarkable composure. The duo built a massive 253-run partnership, effectively neutralizing England’s early momentum. Shan Masood was the aggressor, playing an elegant knock filled with strokes all around the ground. He brought up his century with a mix of 10 boundaries and 2 sixes, before eventually being dismissed for 151.

On the other hand, Abdullah Shafique displayed resilience, crafting a well-paced century. His innings came to an end after scoring a vital 102 runs. Both players’ stellar performance formed the backbone of Pakistan’s innings on the first day.

England finally broke the massive partnership, dismissing Shafique at 255/2. Just two runs later, Shan Masood followed him back to the pavilion after a brilliant catch, leaving Pakistan at 257/3. Skipper Babar Azam looked solid during his brief stay at the crease, but he too was dismissed late in the day after contributing 30 runs.

However, Saud Shakeel (35*) and Naseem Shah (0*) saw out the final few overs of the day, ensuring Pakistan remained in a strong position going into the second day.

For England, it was a tough day in the field as the bowlers struggled to make early breakthroughs, with only occasional success late in the day. Pakistan, however, will be confident of building on their solid foundation and pushing towards a significant first-innings total.

As the second day looms, all eyes will be on Saud Shakeel and the lower order to add valuable runs, while England will aim to quickly wrap up the innings and take control of the match. From England, Gus Atkinson took two wickets while Chris Woakes and Jack Leach took one wickets each.