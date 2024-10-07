All roads reopened in Islamabad

Traffic in Islamabad is flowing smoothly, with all major roads and intersections now fully open, according to a police spokesperson.

The city’s senior superintendent of police (traffic) is personally overseeing the situation on the ground to ensure the uninterrupted flow of vehicles.

In a series of updates, the police confirmed that several key routes, including Rawat T Cross, Koral Chowk, Khanna Bridge, Faizabad, Murree Road, and the Express Highway, are now open for traffic in both directions. Peshawar Morr, Golra Morr, and Chungi No 26 have also been cleared for vehicular movement. Murree Road has been opened for traffic in both directions from near the traffic police office, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the Motorway Link Road, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, and Iran Avenue have been opened from both sides, while G-14 Srinagar Highway, 17 Mile Toll Plaza, and Bhara Kahu are fully accessible. Traffic has also resumed on Kati Pahari GT Road, Zero Point, and Khayaban Chowk on both sides, ensuring that all key transit points across Islamabad are now operational.

The police have advised citizens to use Margalla Road for entering the Red Zone, ensuring smooth and easy access to various parts of the city.