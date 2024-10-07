MQM-P to support constitutional amendments

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chairman Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday hinted at supporting the much-touted constitutional amendments by saying that if the amendments were beneficial for people then his party would be standing by the government.

Speaking to the participants at a ceremony, Siddiqui said that they were free to make decisions while condemning the opposition for impeding the road to prosperity.

“Whenever artificial leadership was brought forward, Pakistan faced consequences. We will oppose the quota system. Matters will stay unresolved until people who decide merit will be recruited on merit,” he added.