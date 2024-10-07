Tuba steals the show with latest shoot

Showbiz starlet Syeda Tuba Anwar stole the look with a subtle glam look in the latest set of pictures and reels. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Tuba Anwar posted a new reel and a bunch of pictures from one of her recent fashion shoots.

“She was poetry in a world that was still learning the alphabet,” wrote the ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’ actor in the caption of the seven-picture gallery, which sees the celebrity posing around the piles of books.

“Poetry in motion,” Anwar captioned in another reel, with Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ popular song ‘Senorita’ in the background.

The diva flaunted a glamorous albeit chic avatar in Western attire, comprising of a white co-ord set, paired with a matching tank top and socks, styled with dainty gold accessories. She looked effortless yet exuded girl-next-door vibes with her minimalistic look.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section, along with a certain amount of backlash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tuba Anwar is currently being seen in the sequel of her last year’s blockbuster serial, titled ‘Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain’. She returned to reprise her character of Farhat in the star-studded play, featuring the likes of Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Munawar Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Asma Abbas, Hasan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Jamshaid, Fazal Hussain, Rimha Ahmed, Faiza Khan, Afzal Khan and Madiha Iftikhar among others. The Tehseen Khan directorial, written by Saqib Ali Rana, airs daily at 7pm, only on ARY Digital.