Aagha Ali confirms divorce from Hina Altaf

Actor Aagha Ali has officially confirmed his divorce from ex-wife and fellow actor Hina Altaf.

During his recent outing on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, actor Aagha Ali gave confirmation of his split from Hina Altaf as he was addressed as a ‘happily divorced man’ by the host.

“Life is tough but I am actually doing pretty good now. Alhamdulillah, very happy to say that and happy to feel it at the same time,” he said.

The ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor continued, “One should always try the best in their capacity to sustain a relationship that they have made with love and happiness and pray for it to work. But if you can’t and fail at both, then the only way out is to wish each other well and move on.” “And a very good thing to come out of it is that we both will probably never stop respecting each other,” he added.

“All I can say is that yes, it was very tough, and something that I could have never ever imagined in my life,” concluded Ali and requested his fans to keep him in their prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aagha Ali married co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The duo first sparked separation rumours last year when Ali hinted during a chat show outing that he had been living alone. The former couple had also unfollowed each other from their official Instagram handles.