Umair Jaswal ties the knot, shares the news on Instagram

Renowned singer Umair Jaswal revealed on Monday that he has tied the knot months after his split from actress Sana Javed. In an Instagram post, the singer shared a photo of him from the ceremony, showing him donning a turban with a cream-coloured dress.

Not much is known about his new life partner as the singer kept the identity of his new bride a secret. Fans were quick to congratulate Umair Jaswal on starting a new chapter in his life and wished him the best for his future.

The renowned singer was previously married to actress Sana Javed for around four years. However, their separation was confirmed when the actress married Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Shoaib Malik on January 20 announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed in an intimate ceremony.

The newlyweds took to social media and announced their marriage. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” wrote the 41-year-old cricketer on his Instagram page. The pictures, capturing moments of the joyous occasion, quickly went viral, across social media platforms. Following the announcement of their marriage, Umair Jaswal posted a cryptic message on social media.

The ‘Sammi Meri Waar’ singer posted his workout video on his Instagram feed and added the song ‘United in Grief’ by American rapper Kendrick Lamar in the background.

The lyrics in the post go like, “Tell ’em, tell ’em, tell ’em, tell them your- I’ve been goin’ through somethin’. One thousand, eight hundred and 55 days. I’ve been goin’ through somethin’. Be afraid.”