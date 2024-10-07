Folk dance and qawwali performance spellbind audience in Karachi

World Culture Festival on Sunday entered 11th day with folk dance and Qawwali performance, which held audience spellbound in Karachi.

Performers from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts Abdul Ghani, Adnan Butt, Mani Chao, Farrukh Darbar, Master Ghulam Hussain and Ravi Jhoomar entertained the people with regional folk dance.

After the dance performance, maestro Qawwals Fareed Fayyaz and Abu Muhammad regaled audience with their unique style. A day earlier, the festival witnessed several events – an exhibition, a play and a concert.

The day started with an art exhibition titled “The Legacy, Vision of the Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakistan”, which was held at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery.

Following the exhibition, the audience were sent into a fit of laughter by a comedic play “Are You Lovin’ It”, which was set in an imaginary theme park, WacDonald’s Land.

The play explored the fast food industry as a symbol of globalisation and its global impact with the story delving into contemporary social issues in Japan.

Directed by Kayo Tamura, the production – by blending traditional theatrical techniques like Kabuki and Japanese swordplay with modern pop culture elements such as Gothic Lolita – offered audience a unique glimpse into contemporary Japanese culture. The day ended with a concert which left the attendees ecstatic with different styles of music and performances.