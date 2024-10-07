Pakistan asks Afghanistan to fix own domestic issues instead of lecturing others

Pakistan on Monday dismissed a statement from Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, which commented on the country’s internal political situation, urging the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) to address its own domestic issues rather than intervening in the affairs of a democratic nation.

The Afghan statement, which came after clashes between supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and security forces during protests in Islamabad, expressed concern over rising tensions in Pakistan and its potential impact on regional stability.

Responding sharply, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called the Afghan ministry’s remarks “frivolous” and “unacceptable,” condemning it as an unwarranted interference in Pakistan’s internal matters. “Instead of offering lectures to a democratic country, the AIG should prioritize addressing its own challenges, such as ensuring inclusivity and safeguarding the rights of its people, particularly women and girls, including their right to education,” she asserted.

Baloch further urged the Afghan government to honor its commitments to the global community by preventing terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to threaten the peace and security of neighboring countries.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s dedication to peace and cooperation in the region, the spokesperson emphasized that all states, including Afghanistan, must adhere to principles of responsible international conduct.

Meanwhile, law and order in Islamabad has been restored after the PTI-led protests, which saw clashes between party workers and law enforcement officials, subsided. The demonstrations were part of a broader movement for judicial independence and the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for over a year.