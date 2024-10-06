Ahmed Memon Joins Historic Lineup as First Pakistani to Compete in Mr. International

Karachi, October 3, 2024 – In an exciting development for Pakistan, Ahmed Memon, a 25-year-old model, influencer, and actor, will represent the country as Mr. Pakistan at the prestigious Mr. International competition in Bangkok, Thailand, this December. This historic moment marks the first time Pakistan will participate in the globally renowned platform for men in 75 years, placing Ahmed among a growing roster of Pakistani talent making their mark on the international stage.

Ahmed’s debut at Mr. International follows the inspiring journey of Erica Robin, who made history last year as the first Pakistani to compete at Miss Universe pageant. Erica’s participation paved the way for Pakistani representation in global beauty pageants. Continuing this legacy, Noor Xarmina will become the second Pakistani to compete in Miss Universe later this year. Now, with Ahmed Memon stepping onto the Mr. International platform, Pakistan’s presence in the world of international pageantry is stronger than ever.

Together, Ahmed Memon, Erica Robin and Noor Xarminasymbolize Pakistan’s growing influence in international beauty and talent competitions. Their participation highlights Pakistan’s rich culture, diversity, and emerging talent, bringing global attention to the nation.

Mr. International is a highly esteemed pageant, drawing contestants from over 50 countries, where leadership, personality, and style are celebrated. As the first-ever Mr. Pakistan to participate, Ahmed Memon is set to make a lasting impact. Known for his exceptional physical attractiveness, eloquence, and dedication to notable causes, Ahmed is the perfect ambassador to represent Pakistan on this global stage.

Speaking about his upcoming participation, Ahmed said, “I aim to highlight the incredible talent of men in Pakistan, providing a platform for those who aspire to break away from traditional expectations and pursue unique, innovative paths. By showcasing their creativity and ambition, I hope to inspire others to follow their passions, unburdened by societal pressures to conform to mainstream norms. This initiative will open doors for men across the country to explore their potential, embrace their individuality, and achieve greatness in their own way. Being the first to represent Pakistan in Mr. International, I’m determined to bring this one home.”

Ahmed’s established presence in Pakistan’s fashion and entertainment industries, along with his influence on social media and charitable work, positions him as a leading figure of modern Pakistan. His participation in Mr. International is a major milestone for the country’s representation on the global stage.