‘Failing Gaza’

Sometimes, it is necessary to say out loud what everyone else is thinking in their heads. There was nothing new in scathing admittance from at least 10 journalists from leading Western news outlets about pro-Israel bias in coverage, stemming from systematic double standards and frequent violations of journalistic principles in the year since October 7.

The skewed and inaccurate representation of the besieged Gaza strip that made rounds on television screens and social media has been a hot topic for far too long. However, to hear of several prominent journalists resorting to false propaganda or refraining from holding Israeli officials accountable for what was happening on the ground would go a long way in strengthening the Palestinian cause.

Spilling into Lebanon and amid fears of the tentacles of the war machinery targetting Iran, the situation in Gaza, characterized by horrific violence and civilian casualties, is no longer an isolated phenomenon. Therefore, the world cannot afford to be under the impression of selective reporting, which not only distorts the reality of the conflict but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes about the Palestinian people: reinforcing the narrative that Israel is the victim of the conflict.

While the situation demanded the presence of foreign journalists whose unbiased coverage could present the actual picture to the international community, eleven months into the war, Tel Aviv still stands firm in its ban on media. Quiet expectedly, as allowing free press to access Gaza would help to counteract the pro-Israel bias in Western media coverage. By providing a more balanced and nuanced perspective on the conflict, foreign journalists can help to amplify Palestinian voices and shed light on the human rights abuses committed by Israeli forces.

With Western media practically becoming a part of the mechanisms of genocide, it is time for all of us to challenge the dominant narrative that privileges Israeli perspectives at the expense of Palestinian suffering. The people of Gaza deserve to have their stories told with dignity and respect, free from the distortions and dehumanizing rhetoric that have characterized much of the media coverage thus far. Only through honest and impartial journalism can we hope to at least force the countries that matter to open their eyes to the elephant in the room. *